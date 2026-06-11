The West is waging a hybrid war against Russia, trying not just to "cancel" its culture, but literally to destroy everything Russian. This was stated by the chairman of "United Russia" Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting of the expert council for the preparation of the new people's program, TASS reports, quoted by BTA.

"I have already pointed out that we live in conditions of unprecedented pressure, but it is not only economic. This is also information pressure, and it is coordinated and extremely active. If we use their terms – this is an element of the hybrid war against our country", Medvedev points out.

"Perhaps our opponents did not attach such importance to this before, but now they are taking very active advantage of it. These are completely obvious, but at the same time amazing things: attempts to abolish our culture, not even just to stop communication with our country, but specifically to abolish our culture. To destroy everything Russian in the broad sense of the word – both ethnically Russian, and all-Russian, multinational“, Medvedev notes.