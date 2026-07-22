US President Donald Trump has taken an unprecedented step towards full transparency on extraterrestrial life.

The White House has officially ordered federal agencies, the intelligence community and the Department of Defense to cancel all non-disclosure agreements for former employees and contractors who have data on Unidentified Anomaly Phenomena (UAP/UFO). According to an exclusive report by Fox News, the new executive order aims to encourage witnesses to appear before the Pentagon's specialized office (AARO) or the presidential task force “PURSUE“.

In an official statement, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that Trump is determined to end speculation, with declassified archives already shared including infrared footage of a mysterious hexagonal object over the Yellow Sea.