Unprecedented change in military leadership in Kiev: Zelensky says Ukraine will not back down from its strategic initiat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Gen. Mykhailo Drapatiy as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his first statement, he promised to work with deep respect for the people. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov congratulated Drapatiy and thanked Oleksandr Syrsky for his historic battles.

Amid unprecedented changes in the military command and public protests in Kiev, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy officially took over the leadership of the Ukrainian army. In a statement on social media, the new supreme commander emphasized his vision for the future of the defense forces: “Serving Ukraine has always been an honor for me, and during the war of independence it means absolute responsibility. "I will work responsibly, with full focus and with respect for the people who defend our country today," Drapatiy said, quoted by Reuters.

Drapatiy's appointment comes after a stormy reaction caused by the recent dismissal of the popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Fedorov himself expressed strong support for the army's new course. He thanked the previous commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, for his historic battles and the defense of Kiev, while describing Drapatiy's election as a "breath of fresh air" and "a new source of hope." According to a Euronews publication, the changes aim to modernize management, combat bureaucracy and more effectively use modern technologies on the battlefield.

President Zelensky, for his part, confirmed the reshuffle and stated that Ukraine would not back down from its strategic initiatives. The main focus of the new military leadership will be the protection of Ukrainian skies, stabilization of front lines, and continuation of medium- and long-term strikes against Russian logistics.

The President expressed gratitude to Syrsky for Ukraine's successes in the defense of Kiev, the conduct of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, and the operation in the Russian Kursk region.

Zelensky also stated that together with Syrsky and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Gnatov, they discussed future service regulations and the proper transfer of responsibilities.

He outlined the main tasks that the new commander-in-chief is expected to perform in both the short and medium term, and stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth and institutional transition of responsibilities within the armed forces, while maintaining the continuity of planned combat operations.