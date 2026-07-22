France bans social media for under-15s

The French parliament has passed a revolutionary law, making the country the first country in the European Union to completely ban children under 15 from accessing platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

The Al Jazeera news agency reports that the law was passed by an absolute majority in both houses of parliament and is a key initiative of President Emmanuel Macron's term.

According to the regulations published by ABC News, from September 1st, platforms are required to implement approved age verification technologies and delete existing profiles of children under the age limit within four months.

The fines for tech giants for non-compliance will be colossal, and the French government hopes that this move will stop the wave of cyberbullying and depression among teenagers.