The war against Ukraine is increasingly damaging not only Russia's military potential, but also the situation in the country itself. Western analysts note that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to maintain control over both the economy and domestic stability, reports the Ukrainian publication FREEDOM.

As reported by Bloomberg and Le Monde, Russian President Putin is facing increasing pressure against the backdrop of Ukrainian attacks on the rear areas and the deteriorating economic situation.

According to media reports, attacks on oil refining infrastructure have exacerbated the fuel crisis in Russia, and the constant increase in military spending is putting additional pressure on the economy. In addition, more and more Russian regions are being targeted by air strikes.

A full-scale war against Ukraine could become a historic turning point for Russia, similar to the Crimean War of the 19th century, writes Voce di New York. More than 170 years ago, Russia's defeat in the Crimean War of 1853-1856 exposed its economic backwardness, diplomatic isolation and crisis of governance.

As reported, the hole in the Russian budget is rapidly growing due to the war in Ukraine. According to the agency's analysts, the costs and deficit could exceed the figures projected in the current financial plan by more than 1 trillion rubles. This may be due to increased military spending.