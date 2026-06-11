Tehran: Americans risk ending up in an endless swamp on Iranian soil

Iran's chief negotiator and speaker of the Islamic Republic's Majlis (parliament), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned tonight that the US is exposing itself to an “endless swamp“ after US President Donald Trump's threats to inflict “very strong” strike on Iran, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

“Inappropriate strategies and impulsive decisions will turn everything for the worse, destroy the energy infrastructure, explode the markets and put you in an endless swamp from which you will not be able to get out for years“, wrote Ghalibaf on the social platform Ex.

“You will discover a different Iran“, added the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas earlier stated that she had discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the escalation in the war with Iran and the state of negotiations between Iran and the United States, Reuters reported.

Kallas indicated in a post on the social network Ex that she had also held a conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

"I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest escalation in the Persian Gulf and the state of negotiations with the US. I was also in contact with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The renewed attacks on the Gulf countries and their critical infrastructure are unacceptable," Kallas wrote.

She warned that a possible return to a large-scale military conflict would have serious consequences for the entire region.

"A return to a full-scale war would have an extremely high price for the entire region. The diplomatic path remains the best way out of this war," the EU High Representative said.