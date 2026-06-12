NATO plans to reduce the size of its mission in Kosovo

Over the next year, NATO will gradually optimize its forces within the framework of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR), deployed there since 1999, due to the stable security situation in the country, the Alliance announced today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“NATO and KFOR are fully committed to the safety and security of Kosovo“, said in a statement U.S. Air Force General Alexis Grinkiewicz, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

“It is this commitment that has led to increased stability, as the organizations in Kosovo responsible for security have become more capable. "Current conditions provide an opportunity to further optimize the size and position of KFOR," he added.

A gradual reduction in force size is expected to follow the rotational deployment and redeployment cycles between now and next year, NATO said.

The changes will occur gradually and in accordance with conditions on the ground and can be reversed if necessary, NATO said.