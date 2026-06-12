Trump announces decisive breakthrough in Iran talks. Tehran says nothing is finalized

US President Donald Trump claims that a deal to end the war with Iran is close, while Tehran says that “nothing” is finalized, the BBC reported.

Hopes for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict between the US are growing after US President Donald Trump said that an agreement could be signed as early as the weekend. However, Tehran stressed that it had not yet made a final decision on the proposed terms, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

If reached, the agreement would represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the start of the three-month conflict, which has led to thousands of casualties and serious turmoil in global energy markets after restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We just reached a great agreement to end the war with Iran," Trump told reporters at the White House, explaining that the strait would be officially opened to international shipping immediately after the document was signed, which he said could happen "very soon, maybe this weekend".

The president added that Vice President J.D. Vance would attend the signing ceremony. Asked if Iran's supreme leader had given his approval, Trump said he had received a "yes" response.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said that a deal with Iran to end the war is close. The two sides have traded blows this week, threatening a ceasefire announced in April.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said much of the text had been finalized, but stressed that Tehran would not compromise on its "red lines."

"We have not reached a final conclusion on this issue. This is a very important issue that is currently being considered by the relevant authorities," he said.

The news of a possible agreement led to a rise in Asian stock markets and a drop in oil prices to their lowest levels in two months.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region remain high. US officials said two Iranian drones had been shot down after Tehran attempted to attack commercial ships. Iranian media also reported the seizure of a tanker and explosions off the Islamic Republic's southern coast.

Yesterday, Trump said the US would hit Iran "very hard" and eventually seize the key Iranian oil island of Kharg.

The conflict has become a political headache for the White House, with polls showing Trump's approval rating slipping as voters are unhappy about high fuel prices.



Some Republicans have openly expressed concerns that a war with Iran could cost them control of the US Congress in the November midterm elections.

At the same time, however, Trump must also appease the "war hawks" in his party, who insist that a possible agreement would block Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.

The reaction of other Middle Eastern powers will also be crucial. Trump said on social media that the agreement had been approved by countries such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is not a party to the prepared memorandum of understanding, but supports goals such as limiting Iran's nuclear program, dismantling its uranium enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile programs and ending support for regional armed groups.

Among Tehran's demands is an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon, where clashes between Israel and "Hezbollah" continue.