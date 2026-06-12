Inflation in France reached a record level for the last 27 months

Consumer prices in France rose by 2.8 percent on an annual basis in May, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (INSEE) reported, quoted by Reuters.

This is the highest inflation rate in the second largest economy in the euro zone since February 2024 and confirms the preliminary estimate published at the end of last month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, used for comparison among European Union countries, accelerated from 2.5 percent in April.

The acceleration in inflation comes at a time when the European Central Bank raised its main interest rates for the first time in nearly three years, citing rising inflation risks related to rising energy prices and uncertainty around supplies.

France is the second largest economy in the eurozone after Germany, and inflation data is closely watched by investors and monetary authorities as an indicator of price trends across the currency union.