Russia prepares fuel market forecasting system due to shortages in several regions

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called for the creation of a detailed forecasting model for the development of the country's fuel market in order to timely detect potential supply problems and take preventive measures, Reuters reported. The decision was made after a government meeting held late on Thursday, BTA reported.

“Alexander Novak gave instructions to create a forecasting model for the development of the fuel market situation at the regional level, with the most detailed breakdown of all possible parameters“, the statement said. The model will help identify bottlenecks and adopt preventive measures, the Russian government said in a statement.

“All existing mechanisms must be designed in a way that ensures stable supplies and balanced prices for everyone on the market,“ Novak said in the statement. The cabinet meeting took place against the backdrop of fuel shortages in Russian-controlled Crimea, where gas stations have been left without supplies.

Fuel shortages in Russia have been reported by media outlets and users on social media in about a dozen regions, according to data compiled by Reuters. Apart from Russian-controlled Crimea, only two regions in Siberia have officially confirmed shortages. Tensions are high as Ukraine has been targeting Russian refineries, pipelines and fuel depots for months in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to finance the ongoing four-year war.

Oil company officials have said they are working to keep production facilities operating at full capacity to meet domestic demand.