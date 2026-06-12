Iran will not give up control of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran will not give up control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz under the terms of the draft framework agreement with the US aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported today, quoted by BTA.

“In this text, Iran does not undertake any obligation to give up control of the Strait or restore the conditions that existed before the military aggression of the US and Israel“, according to IRNA, which describes “the general outline of the current text“, which is currently being finalized.

Iran's nuclear program will be discussed during a 60-day period of negotiations with Washington under the terms of the agreement, with Tehran insisting on its “right” enrichment, the Iranian agency also reported.

„Iran will negotiate on the nuclear program only within the framework of the basic principles of the Islamic Republic, and issues such as Iran's right to enrich uranium and the preservation of enriched materials (...) will be highlighted for inclusion in the final agreement“, IRNA said.

Iran's Mehr news agency published a document it claims is a draft framework agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at ending military action in the Middle East, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reports.

According to the agency, the draft provides for "a permanent and immediate cessation of military action on all fronts, including in Lebanon", as well as a 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and for the complete lifting of US sanctions.

The agency, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, claims also that the project includes the release of Iranian assets worth $24 billion, which are currently blocked. According to the same source, half of the amount will be provided to Iran even before the start of the planned negotiations.