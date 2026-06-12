A massive global outage on Meta platforms has affected millions of users worldwide, including in Bulgaria.

Users are unexpectedly logged out of their Facebook and Messenger accounts, with an error message appearing when they try to log back in ("An unexpected error occurred").

Those who still have access cannot refresh their feed, send messages, or load notifications.

The traffic monitoring platform Downdetector is reporting a significant spike in reports of problems with Instagram as well as the desktop version of WhatsApp.

Due to the sudden logout, many people initially feared a cyberattack. The problem is entirely technical and is related to Meta's servers.

Experts advise against attempting to frequently change security settings or passwords at this time, as this will not solve the problem and may further complicate your access after the network is restored.

As of this time, there is still no official information from Meta regarding the exact cause of the crash or the time it will take to fix it.