US: Iranian assets will not be unfrozen in case of a possible agreement with Tehran

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Iranian assets will not be unfrozen in the event of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to him, the prepared agreement is structured so that the Islamic Republic does not receive economic benefits if it does not fulfill its commitments.

“The Iranians will not receive money just because they signed an agreement or participated in a meeting“, Vance said.

He added that he had come across a lot of false information about the potential deal, including on topics such as opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran's nuclear program.