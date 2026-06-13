Iran: Signing of memorandum with US on June 14 will not take place

The signing of a memorandum to resolve the conflict with the United States will not take place on June 14, but it is possible that it will happen in the coming days. This was announced by the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghai.

"We must wait for information about the exact time of signing the memorandum. Although it will not happen tomorrow, the possibility of it happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out," the Iranian state television and radio company quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the peace agreement between the US and Iran would probably be finalized in the next 24 hours.