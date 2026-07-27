The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, made a sharp statement in which she officially defined North Korea's nuclear status as final and absolutely irreversible.

The statement was released by Pyongyang's official state news agency – KCNA.

Harsh criticism of the international community

In her position, Kim Yo-jong sharply attacked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum held last week. International ministers expressed “serious concern“ about Pyongyang's nuclear tests and called for complete disarmament. The leader's sister defined the organization's demands for “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” as a "stupid and absurd illusion" and a manifestation of failed strategic thinking. She warned ASEAN not to become a "hired spokesman for the US."

According to Kim Yo-jong, quoted in global media outlets such as Channel NewsAsia, nuclear deterrence is the ultimate shield for national sovereignty. For this reason, the country will continue to renew and develop its nuclear forces “constantly and without a moment's pause“.

Constitutional changes and geopolitical context

This statement solidifies Pyongyang's long-standing course. North Korea officially enshrined its nuclear status in its constitution back in 2023. Earlier in 2026, Kim Jong-un himself confirmed to the Supreme People's Assembly that nuclear weapons are not negotiable in exchange for economic benefits or security guarantees, as reported by Reuters.

Analysts point out that Pyongyang's tough stance further complicates security in the Asia-Pacific region. It comes against the backdrop of increased military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan, which North Korea defines as a direct threat to its regime.