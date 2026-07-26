Russian agent! Kiev detains man in Dnipro who activated over 1,000 Starlink systems for Russian army

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian agent in Dnipro who activated over 1,000 Starlink systems for Moscow, Ukrinform reports.

"The military counterintelligence unit of the Security Service has detained a Russian agent in Dnipro who, on the orders of the enemy, organized a large-scale scheme for illegal inspection of Starlink systems," the statement said.

During the investigation, it was found that the man, originally from the Luhansk region, came into the sights of Russian intelligence through Telegram channels advertising easy money money.

According to the security service, in exchange for money, the perpetrator used identification data provided by a courier in Russia and initially registered a Starlink station in his own name. Subsequently, the agent received instructions to recruit as many people as possible to participate in the secret inspection of satellite equipment. He decided to activate the Starlink systems in post offices using the personal information of fictitious persons.

Law enforcement officers established that in this way the organizer of the criminal scheme checked over 1,000 satellite communication terminals for the enemy.

SBU officers exposed the agent, documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from him.

The SBU has blocked all Starlink stations that the suspect had illegally registered.

SBU investigators have informed the suspect that he is being investigated under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding an aggressor state).

In Kiev, the counterintelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine has uncovered two more Russian agents who, on behalf of the Russian FSB, registered Starlink satellite terminals for the Russian military.