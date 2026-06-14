This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out massive attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against several Russian regions.

The strikes were mainly aimed at industrial facilities and infrastructure, with air raid warning and air defense (ADF) systems being activated in a number of areas.

Fragments of downed Ukrainian drones fell on the territory of a large nitrogen industrial plant in Novomoskovsk in the Tula region (one of the largest producers of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers in Russia). According to local sources and videos released, a fire broke out in the area after the attack and explosions were heard, although Governor Dmitry Milyaev officially reported "falling debris".

In the city of Orel, a drone hit a residential building. Eyewitnesses reported damage to the "Zeleny Ostrov" residential complex in the city's Northern District.

Sirens were sounded in the city of Voronezh overnight, indicating an imminent threat of an air strike. Governor Alexander Gusev urged residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

Due to a high risk of drone attacks, local authorities in the Yaroslavl region temporarily closed a key road leading to Moscow.

Drone threat alerts and early warning system activations were also registered in the Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd regions.

The Defense Ministry announced the downing of more than 100 drones over 13 Russian regions.