The "No Kings" movement is holding its fourth large-scale national event in the US today, but unlike previous street marches, today's format is organized as a large-scale hybrid and cultural event, spectrumlocalnews.com reported.

The main focus of the discontent is directed against the second term of President Donald Trump and the White House. The date was chosen symbolically - today marks the first anniversary of the movement's launch in June 2025, and at the same time coincides with Trump's 80th birthday.

While the president celebrates his birthday with an MMA gala on the South Lawn of the White House, the opposition movement offers an alternative program.

In contrast to the previous wave of protests in March, when 8 million people took to the streets, today the organizers from the coalition “No Kings“ and the group Committee for the First Amendment are betting on cultural resistance.

A 90-minute concert entitled “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment“ is taking place at The Town Hall in New York. Big names from show business and culture are taking to the stage, including Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts and commentator Joy Reed. The concert is dedicated to the defense of the First Amendment of the Constitution (freedom of speech, press and the right to peaceful assembly).

Instead of traditional protest marches along pre-drawn routes, the event is broadcast live. Over 500 public and private “watch parties“ (group viewings) in community centers, bars, parks and private homes in major cities (Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco) and rural areas across the country. The goal of the day is for local communities to connect, plan future actions and mobilize for the upcoming midterm elections in the United States.

The protesters accuse the White House administration of authoritarianism (from which the slogan “No Kings“ originates), corruption and the promotion of policies in the interests of billionaires.

According to the protesters, the war against Iran is illegal, wastes billions of taxpayer dollars and threatens the security of the country.

The target is the harsh measures of mass deportation carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Tensions are particularly high after incidents in Minnesota earlier this year, in which federal agents shot American citizens during checkpoints. The movement also opposes the use of federal troops on American streets.

It also protests the high cost of living and inflation (including food and fuel prices), compounded by the military conflict in the Middle East.

Among other causes are demands for the disclosure of the “Epstein“ files, objections to cuts in social spending, and disagreement with the activities of the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk.3

The official authorities and the Republican Party are trying to completely downplay the demonstrations. White House spokesmen have repeatedly called the demonstrations “therapy sessions for Trump syndrome“ and stated that the only people interested in them are the reporters who are paid to cover them reflect.

Conservative critics and Republican politicians accuse the movement of “hatred of America“ and argue that the administration is simply enforcing the law aggressively, not tyrannizing.

Today's online and local format is expected to be peaceful, unlike previous street demonstrations, which have seen isolated clashes with counter-protesting far-right groups.