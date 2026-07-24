Putin inspected a modernized Yak-130M aircraft, which made its first flight a month ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected an experimental model of the modernized Yak-130M combat training aircraft, which made its first flight a month ago, at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant of the "Yakovlev" company, TASS reported, BTA reported.

Putin noted that the Yak-130M must perform tasks arising in the course of conducting combat operations, including the destruction of large drones and unmanned enemy boats.

According to the Russian state defense company "Rostec" The aircraft has received a new targeting system that allows it to effectively engage heavy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Deliveries of the upgraded aircraft are planned to begin at the end of 2028, said Vitaly Elagin, production director of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.

The first prototype of the upgraded aircraft made its maiden flight last month. The first flights of the second and third prototypes are planned to be carried out by the end of this month.

The completion of the full test cycle of the Yak-130M is planned for December 2028, and deliveries, including for export, will begin at the same time.

The Yak-130M is a light front-line combat aircraft that can perform the tasks of a fighter, attack aircraft and strike aircraft, according to information materials on the occasion of Putin's visit to the Irkutsk region.