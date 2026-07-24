Russia plans to increase its troops. Zelensky warned of a possible new Russian missile attack in the next 48 hours

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned tonight that Russia could launch new missile attacks on Ukraine in the next 48 hours and added that according to intelligence, Moscow intends to increase the number of its troops in the coming months, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

“The strike could be carried out today”, Zelensky said in his evening video address. “The information we have indicates that this could happen within the next 48 hours”, he added.

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked the city of Slavyansk in Donetsk region for the second time today this evening. The attack injured 15 people, the head of the regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin, wrote on Facebook.

Among the injured was a 15-year-old boy, he said.

The strike damaged 11 apartment buildings, two cafes, a pharmacy, a shop and a photocopying office.