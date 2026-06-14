Ilie Bologian in Chisinau after an important step towards the EU: Romania confirmed its support for Moldova

The interim Prime Minister of Romania and leader of the National Liberal Party Ilie Bologian will be visiting Chisinau today, where he will participate in the congress of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, the Romanian agency Agerpres reports, BTA reports.

The visit is the first by a Romanian leader to the Moldovan capital, after it was announced that the Republic of Moldova would open the first negotiation cluster on the path to membership in the European Union.

The National Liberal Party emphasizes that Ilie Bologian's visit is a clear sign of Romania's continued support for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

On Friday, the permanent representatives of the 27 member states of the European Union reached an agreement to launch the next stage of the accession negotiations for both Moldova and Ukraine.

The intergovernmental conferences between the European Union and the two candidates for membership are scheduled for June 15 in Luxembourg. The meetings will officially open the “Basic Provisions” cluster.

This key negotiating section covers topics such as the rule of law, judicial reform, the fight against corruption, the protection of fundamental rights, the functioning of democratic institutions and other fundamental criteria for accession to the European Union.

The Action and Solidarity Party, founded by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, defines European integration as its main political priority. The ruling party has set itself the ambitious goal of signing the Treaty on the Accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union in 2028.

Ilie Bologian’s visit comes at a time when Moldova’s European prospects are receiving increasingly tangible international support, and Chisinau is striving to accelerate the reforms necessary for future EU membership.