Support for Donald Trump in rural areas of the US is declining

Support for US President Donald Trump among residents of rural and provincial areas of the United States fell to 50 percent in June, a Reuters/Ipsos survey shows. This is the lowest level of approval among this traditionally strong voting group for him since the beginning of his second term, BTA writes.

For comparison, in February 2025, support in these regions reached 60 percent, while the share of those who disapprove increased from 34 to 48 percent.

The results are significant in view of the fact that it is voters in rural areas who traditionally provide stable support for Trump in presidential elections. According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, he won the votes of these voters convincingly in both 2016 and 2020, as well as in the 2024 elections.

The current decline in approval could have implications for the upcoming midterm elections for Congress in November, when the Republican Party will seek to preserve its fragile majority.

The president's overall public approval rating is currently around 35 percent - one of the lowest levels of his political career. Inflation, fuel prices and economic challenges are cited as major factors.

This is especially evident in rural areas, where farmers are facing rising production costs, weaker harvests and difficulties in exporting.