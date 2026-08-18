Precision Strike on Enemy! Houthis Attack Key Saudi Oil Refinery with Drones

Yemeni Houthis have again attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery in the Jizan region of Saudi Arabia with drones, the rebel-affiliated Saba news agency reported, citing a military source.

According to the information, the Houthis carried out the attack in response to Saudi "violations" in Yemen's airspace in the provinces of Saada and Hajjah. The source claims that the strike was "precise". Saudi authorities have not yet commented on the Houthis' claims. Since the beginning of the latest escalation of the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, the rebel group has repeatedly attacked the Jizan refinery, as well as other facilities of the Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco. The attacks are part of a broader escalation that has already affected Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea. Due to the increased threat, Saudi oil tankers are increasingly turning off their tracking systems, and some of their cargo is being redirected to alternative routes.