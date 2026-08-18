Eight airstrikes! Israeli military bombs air base in Syria

Eight Israeli airstrikes hit the Abu al-Duhur military air base in northwestern Syria early on Tuesday, Syrian state TV "Ekhbariya" reported, citing a military source, Reuters reported.

The attack hit the base's runway and storage facilities. There were no reports of deaths or injuries, a military source and a resident of the area said.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes. The Syrian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for information.

The Abu al-Duhur air base is located about 70 kilometers from the border with Turkey. It has not operated as an independent military airport since 2013 and has passed under the control of various forces several times during the 14-year civil war in Syria.

After the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, the base is used as a training center for the new Syrian army, the military source reported.

The new Israeli strikes come amid rising tensions between Israel and Turkey over the situation in Syria and an increasingly sharp exchange of warnings between the two countries.

On August 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel continues to threaten Syria's security with repeated attacks and called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to respect Syria's territorial integrity.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, for his part, issued direct warnings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Katz, Israel will not allow actions that strengthen Syrian military capabilities in a way that could pose a threat to Israeli security.

Israel is paying particular attention to the attempts of the new authorities in Damascus to rebuild the Syrian air force. In early August, Syria conducted air exercises in the north of the country with Russian-made MiG-21 fighters. These were the first such exercises since the fall of the Assad regime.

On August 11, the Israeli public television "Kan" reported that security officials were observing signs of an accelerated restoration of the Syrian Air Force. According to the media outlet, this includes recruiting new pilots, resuming flight training and conducting the first exercise with combat aircraft.

An Israeli security source quoted by "Kan" said that Israel was closely monitoring the process and had already shared its concerns with the United States.