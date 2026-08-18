Donald Trump: They will not make a deal with us! Iran: Strait of Hormuz remains closed

US President Donald Trump said that Iran will not make the deal that he believes is necessary to end the war, Reuters reported. According to him, Tehran must surrender, as negotiations between the countries remain at a standstill.

"They will not make the deal that I believe is necessary. "Look, we're there for one reason - Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Asked if the United States was seeking to extend the interim agreement with Iran, Trump replied flatly: "No".

In mid-June, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding that envisioned a cessation of military operations on all fronts amid negotiations for a final end to the conflict for a 60-day period, which has now officially expired. In fact, the interim agreement collapsed much earlier, with Trump declaring it ended on July 7, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry announcing its termination a week later.

Earlier, Donald Trump told Fox News that Iran "should raise the white flag of surrender" and threatened to "bomb the hell out of it" Oman if the Gulf country "impedes" Washington's efforts to reach a peace agreement with Tehran.

Later in the Oval Office, he was asked by reporters if he had lost patience with Oman. "No, I don't think they behaved very well, but we would have dealt with them very easily, just like we do other things," the US president replied.

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said minutes ago that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States fulfilled the terms of the interim agreement with Iran, including the lifting of the naval blockade and sanctions, as well as the release of frozen Iranian assets, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media, BTA reports.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported earlier today that Ghalibaf would visit Iraq at the head of a high-ranking delegation to discuss regional developments with senior Iraqi officials.