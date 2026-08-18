Russian missiles killed ten people in Kharkiv region! Volodymyr Zelensky: We will definitely respond to this strike

A Russian missile attack killed 10 people in a village in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Reuters reports.

"This morning, the Russians carried out a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenykhy, Kharkiv region - a place with a post office and shops, surrounded only by residential buildings," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social network X.

He posted photos of a destroyed building, burning cars and emergency workers carrying people out on stretchers.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," Zelensky threatened.

Another 17 people were injured in the attack, the governor of Kharkiv reported region Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram.

Russia has not yet commented on the attack.

The strike on the village damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a shop and at least seven cars, Sinegubov said.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said that according to preliminary information, Russia used two small "Banderol" cruise missiles.

A local representative told public television Suspilne that the strikes hit the central part of the village, where the cafe, post office and shops are located.