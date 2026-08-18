Urgent by phone! Recep Erdogan encourages Donald Trump not to give up on talks with Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to continue talks with Iran to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, Reuters reports.

During a phone call, he offered Ankara's support for peace efforts.

Turkey, which has the second-largest army in NATO and borders Iran, has repeatedly called for an end to the war. The country maintains close relations with the United States, Iran and intermediaries such as Pakistan and Qatar, while also acting as a mediator between the countries.

"Erdogan said that it is of utmost importance to use the maximum possibilities of diplomacy to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States, that we hope that negotiations will continue and that Turkey will continue to support efforts to achieve peace," the presidency said.

The conversation took place after a senior Iranian official warned yesterday that Iran would move to "full offensive" military stance, as efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war have stalled and Washington has ruled out extending the temporary ceasefire agreement.

There has also been no progress towards resuming the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkey has criticized the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, while also condemning Iranian attacks on Gulf states and calling for the reopening of the strategic strait.

Yesterday, the Turkish foreign minister discussed with his Iranian counterpart the reopening of the strait and the continuation of the ceasefire.

The presidency added that Erdogan and Trump also discussed bilateral relations, the war in Gaza and the defense pact signed between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Turkish leader welcomed the agreement as a sign of "strong position" in support of regional stability and security.

He told Trump that Israeli attacks on Palestinians had intensified at a time when the second phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan was expected to take effect.