Zelensky congratulated Trump on his 80th birthday in a 30-minute phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an unannounced phone call with US President Donald Trump, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing its sources.

Other media outlets also confirmed the information.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the two leaders talked for about 30 minutes. The Ukrainian president, in particular, congratulated his colleague on his birthday, but they also discussed more pressing issues.

„A normal conversation took place, the president congratulated Trump on his birthday, and the two managed to discuss all the most important issues – including ideas for negotiations“, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing its source.

As UNIAN reported, Zelensky and Trump could meet as early as Tuesday in Europe. The US president will arrive in France on June 15 to participate in the G7 summit, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron that evening. The next day, he will join a working meeting of G7 leaders, which Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend.

Although no official bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky is planned, they may talk on the sidelines. According to US officials, one of Trump's main priorities is a quick end to the war in Ukraine.