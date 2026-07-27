Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is simply preparing to lead new Russians to war

Ukrainian intelligence has revealed the Kremlin's plans for the fall, according to which Russia creates conditions for expanding mobilization and is preparing to accept 30 thousand new servicemen from North Korea. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address, reports Ukrainskaya Pravda, quoted by Focus.

According to Kiev, in less than seven months in 2026, 221 thousand people were drafted into the Russian Armed Forces, while losses amounted to 225.5 thousand soldiers, including 131 thousand killed. Zelensky stressed that instead of seeking peace, the Russian leader is looking for new resources for the front:

''Putin is simply preparing to lead new Russians to war. He disguises it with other words, signals, but he is preparing'.

The Ukrainian head of state noted that long-range strikes on Russian military facilities are already changing public attitudes in Russia, stating: ''More and more Russians are noticing Putin's war and are losing from it and believe that the war should not drag on. We see this''.

According to intelligence, Pyongyang is preparing to transfer new ballistic missile launchers to Moscow, and preparations for the reception of North Korean troops are already underway in the Voronezh region. Zelensky warned of the dangerous consequences of this alliance and for regional security:

''This is a threat to everyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles. We will counter it'', warns Zelensky