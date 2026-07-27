No rubles! The Russian Central Bank has tightened the conditions for granting loans to heavily indebted borrowers

The Central Bank of Russia („Bank of Russia“) has tightened macroprudential restrictions on granting loans to borrowers with a high debt burden in some market segments, the regulator announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

The changes will apply from the fourth quarter of 2026 and affect unsecured consumer loans without a credit limit, as well as non-targeted consumer loans secured by real estate or motor vehicles.

At the same time, the values of the macroprudential limits for unsecured consumer loans with a credit limit remain unchanged. The regulator also does not change the macroprudential allowances.

The new restrictions also cover loans granted by microfinance organizations.

According to the Central Bank, in the second quarter of 2026, the portfolio of unsecured consumer loans grew by 2.8 percent, mainly due to the increase in cash loans.

The share of non-performing loans remains relatively stable, amounting to 13.2 percent of the loan portfolio as of July 1, compared to 13.1 percent as of March 1.

At the same time, the quality of newly granted loans is improving. The share of loans overdue by more than 30 days as of the third month after their granting is 0.7 percent for cash loans granted in April 2026, and 2.4 percent for credit cards. In both segments, this represents a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to loans granted in April 2025.