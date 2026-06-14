Putin to Trump on CPR: Zelensky is welcome in Moscow if he wants a meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and congratulated him on his 80th birthday, the Kremlin announced.

Trump was touched by Putin's congratulations, thanked him and said that the Russian president was the first foreign leader to call him today, according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

„The conversation was friendly and frank and lasted about an hour. "If you want the exact time, it was exactly 55 minutes," he said.

Putin also expressed his best wishes to US First Lady Melania Trump and praised her role in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, Ushakov added.

In a conversation with Putin, the US president expressed his readiness to work with Ukraine and European countries to achieve a peaceful settlement, Ushakov added.

“Trump once again stressed the need to stop hostilities. He said he was ready to influence both his European partners and Kiev, including during the upcoming contacts at the G-7 summit, Ushakov said.

Putin, in turn, confirmed to Trump that if Volodymyr Zelensky wants a meeting, he is welcome in Moscow, the Kremlin added.