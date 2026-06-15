Let the oil flow! The deal with Iran is done

A deal between the US and Iran to end the war is a leading topic in the Western press.

Great Britain

"Let the oil flow!", said US President Donald Trump, announcing that the deal with Iran is done, writes the "Times".

The US leader announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran announced an "immediate and permanent end" of war, the British publication notes.

The American president also announced that he would lift the blockade of Iranian ports, which was intended to adversely affect the Iranian regime's oil revenues, writes the "Daily Telegraph".

"The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!", Trump wrote on the social platform "Truth Social".

"I authorize the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the passage through it without fees, and I authorize the immediate lifting of the American naval blockade. Ships of the world, set sail. Let the oil flow!", the US president urged.

"Daily Telegraph" notes that Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed that Tehran had agreed to the latest version of the memorandum of understanding with the United States, adding that the agreement would be signed on Friday.

There is currently no indication of how the United States and Iran will defuse tensions over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and Iran's enriched uranium.

The British publication draws attention to the fact that minutes before Trump made his statement about reaching a deal with Iran, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who plays a mediating role, Shehbaz Sharif, announced that a deal had been reached and that an official signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland.

The peace deal brokered by Pakistan will be officially signed in Switzerland later this week, the "Independent" newspaper also highlights.

Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened on Friday, specifies the British newspaper.

The US and Iran have reached a peace agreement amid statements by European leaders that Tehran should not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, writes the "Guardian" newspaper.

The initial peace agreement is expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday, but questions remain regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict in Lebanon and the Iranian nuclear program, the British daily points out.

Spain

The US and Iran have announced an agreement to end the war, writes the "Pais" newspaper. After almost four months of conflict, the agreement will be signed on Friday in Switzerland, the Spanish publication notes.

USA

Trump wanted to crush the Iranian regime, and in the end he was satisfied with opening the Strait of Hormuz, writes the "Washington Post".

The limited-scope agreement, which is planned to open the strait, also provides for the lifting of the American naval blockade of Iranian ports and the extension of the ceasefire. However, on many important issues, including Iran's nuclear program, it seems that negotiations are still to be held.

The United States and Iran have reached a framework agreement for peace, the "New York Times" reports.

The deal is expected to open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, but leaves the most difficult nuclear issues for later.

Many Iranians expressed relief, and many were in disbelief, when they learned that their country had reached an agreement with the US that could ultimately end the war, the American publication notes.

France

Before Donald Trump arrived in France for the G-7 summit this afternoon, the United States and Iran reached an agreement to immediately end the war in the Middle East on all fronts, including in Lebanon, with a signing ceremony planned in Friday in Geneva, writes the French newspaper "Figaro".

The document, which is scheduled to be signed on June 19, sets out the principles for a cessation of hostilities, followed by a 60-day phase for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium and the lifting of US sanctions against Tehran, writes the newspaper "Mond".