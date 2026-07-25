Radical change in Tehran! The new ayatollah is already thinking about creating an atomic bomb

American intelligence agencies believe that the new supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is much more interested in creating nuclear weapons than his father, reports the "New York Times" newspaper. citing officials familiar with the assessments.

According to them, Ayatollah Khamenei's father, who was killed early in the war in an Israeli strike with the participation of American intelligence, never publicly called on Iran to create nuclear weapons.

However, American intelligence agencies believe that Mojtaba Khamenei and the more conservative government that came to power have ambitions to develop them.

According to US intelligence, Iran has moved at least some of the uranium enrichment centrifuges from its nuclear facilities, which were subjected to American bombings last June, to a new, well-fortified underground complex on Mount Pickaxe in the central part of the country.

The ayatollahs' regime has even deployed ground troops in the area to prevent any American ground raid aimed at destroying them. his.

US officials believe that this indicates that Iran is interested in preserving its uranium enrichment equipment.

They note that according to US intelligence data, the main components of the bomb, primarily Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, remain intact and accessible to Tehran.