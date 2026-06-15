North Macedonia has described the arson of Bulgarian embassy cars as "vandalism"

The government of North Macedonia categorically condemned “the vandalism and inadmissibility of the arson of vehicles with diplomatic status in the immediate vicinity of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje”. A government press release states that “Such actions constitute an attack on the principles of security, diplomatic relations and international law and should have no place in a democratic state“.

The statement by the government of North Macedonia comes after information about two cars with diplomatic license plates being set on fire today around noon in front of the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje.

“The competent institutions are already taking intensive measures to fully clarify the case and identify the perpetrators. As a government, we want to send a clear message that any attempt to incite tension, spread hatred or violate security will be sanctioned to the maximum extent”, the press release also says.

According to the text “the state has the capacity and will react with the full force of the institutions and we will not allow individuals to tarnish the reputation of (North) Macedonia”. It specifies that the government expects “a swift and efficient investigation, a full clarification of the event and appropriate criminal liability for the perpetrators”.

According to initial information, the cars were set on fire at noon by an unknown person on the sidewalk in front of the Bulgarian Embassy building in Skopje. There are traces of firefighting on the street, and teams from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Skopje are on site.