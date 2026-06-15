Last night's Russian air strike on a monastery in Ukraine refutes claims that Russia is a defender of Christianity, commented today the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kalas at a press conference after the meeting of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg, BTA reported.

There is no military logic in these strikes, Russia is increasingly destroying civilian targets, Moscow has no intention of ending the war, Kalas pointed out. She called on EU countries "not to roll out the red carpet" for Russian artists and athletes. According to her, the European foreign ministers today supported the view that the extension of sanctions against Russia should be accelerated.

Kalas noted that the European Commission's proposal to ban access to Schengen for Russian fighters who fought in Ukraine is under discussion and is feasible. According to her, the EU has data on which Russian citizens will be affected by such a measure. The presence of these people here would create problems that we would like to avoid, she explained.

The High Representative announced that the EU is preparing measures to support Armenia against Russian economic pressure. Kalas added that the EU is ready to cooperate in finding a lasting solution through diplomatic channels for the Iranian nuclear program.