Vance: We could resume strikes on Iran and reimpose naval blockade if Tehran does not comply with the agreement

The US administration could resume strikes on Iran and reimpose its naval blockade if it believes Tehran is not complying with the terms of the agreement, US Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News.

“It could happen. It could mean returning the blockade. It could mean a lot“, Vance added, referring to US actions in this case. “We hold all the cards. And if they do not comply with the agreement, we will decide what to do“, he said.

Officials from the US, Iran and mediator Pakistan confirmed earlier about the agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East. The document is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The United States has committed to ending the naval blockade of Iran from June 15, along with an immediate and final cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the responsibility for implementing the US-Iran agreement, including ending Israeli aggression against Lebanon, lies entirely with Washington.