Trump: Democrats are deliberately spreading the lie that we will pay Iran!

US President Donald Trump called reports of planned payments to Iran by the United States "intentionally false".

"Iran has agreed to never have nuclear weapons", the US president wrote on Truth Social. The president noted that “reports that the United States will pay Iran $300 million are a deliberate distortion of the facts“.

Trump accused Democrats of spreading this information.

Trump wrote about a payment of $300 million, but some media outlets previously reported that Iran could gain access to a $300 billion recovery fund.

Vice President J.D. Vance also denied that Washington would make any payments to Tehran.

“The agreement says that Iran will not receive a penny of American money. If the Iranians comply with it, if the sanctions are eased, if they integrate into the global economy, we will invite other countries - not the United States - to invest in their country. But this is only possible if the agreement is respected,“ he said.

The final agreement between the warring parties is expected to be signed on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.