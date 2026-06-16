Israel killed another 15 people in Lebanon. The US-Iran deal did not include the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the c

At least 15 people, including two women, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on populated areas in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Another 82 were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the ministry.

“The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 3,798, and 11,781 have been injured“, the ministry said in a statement distributed to X.

The Health Ministry noted that the intensity of Israeli attacks on Monday had significantly decreased following the agreement reached between the US and Iran on cessation of military escalation on all regional fronts. Thousands of refugees from Beirut took advantage of this, returning to the southern regions from which they had previously fled.

The Lebanese army command, for its part, warned the population to refrain from returning to the south until the rubble is cleared and the roads are demined.

American officials claim that the framework agreements reached between the United States and Iran do not include the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon.

“Their withdrawal was not a condition of the deal“, a senior American official said during a special telephone briefing for journalists on June 15. He was responding to a question about whether the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon was one of the conditions for signing a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.

“The deal is a ceasefire. And it will not be a unilateral ceasefire. That is, if Iran is not able to control Hezbollah, if they attack Israeli cities, then Israel will have the right to defend itself and respond“, the US official said.

The United States was very unhappy with Oman's mediation in the negotiations with Iran and stopped using Muscat's services, a senior US official said, commenting on the electronic signing of a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending hostilities.

„We were very unhappy with the Omanis. We thought they were acting very duplicitously, almost like mercenaries of the Iranians, in their maneuvering. So we effectively excluded them from the process“, the US official said during a special telephone briefing for journalists.