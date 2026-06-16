The United Kingdom plans to supply Ukraine with enriched uranium to maintain its nuclear power plants for two years, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced.

“The United Kingdom will support the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants over the next two years through a UK export support package worth 210 million British pounds, which will allow the British company Urenco to supply enriched uranium to the Ukrainian company Energoatom“, the statement said.

In August 2023, the parties already concluded a deal to purchase nuclear fuel worth 245 million dollars, in which Urenco also participated.

According to Energoatom, the British company has signed three contracts for the supply of nuclear materials from Since 2010, RIA Novosti reports.