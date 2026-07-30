Rocket fire in Lviv: Buildings damaged and injured

In the early hours of July 30, 2026 city Lviv was the target of a powerful Russian missile attack, in which two multi-storey residential buildings damaged and there is officially confirmed injured citizens. The situation in the western Ukrainian metropolis remains extremely dynamic, and all rescue teams and medical services are already operating at the sites of the strikes.

Details of the air strike and destruction in Lviv

The air alert in the Lviv region was declared after a massive launch of cruise missiles from strategic bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160, as well as "Kalibur" missiles from the Black Sea. According to official data from the Air Force of Ukraine, most of the rocket flows crossed the country in a westerly direction.

At around 04:40 local and Bulgarian media reported a series of strong explosions in Lviv, as a result of the active operation of air defense (AVO) systems. The mayor of the city Andriy Sadoviy and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky confirmed serious material damage to the housing stock in the city. At the moment, a direct hit and serious structural damage to at least two apartment blocks have been established.

Information on the victims and actions of the rescue services

The head of the OVA Maksym Kozytsky shared initial data on his official Telegram channel, confirming the presence of wounded civilians. Their number and the severity of their injuries are currently being specified by doctors on the ground. Active search operations are underway at the scene. search and rescue operations for people trapped under the rubble.

This coordinated attack is part of a wider wave of airstrikes overnight that also hit the capital Kiev, where one person was killed, and the industrial zone of the city of Kharkiv.