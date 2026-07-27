Ms. Peskova is unhappy with sanctions against Russia! The wife of the Kremlin spokesman is demanding over 2 million euro

Tatyana Navka, the wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice seeking to overturn the sanctions imposed on her by the European Union over the war in Ukraine, documents published in the EU's EUR-Lex legal database show.

The former Olympic figure skating champion was included in the EU sanctions list in June 2022, along with Peskov's daughter Elizaveta and his son Nikolai. The sanctions include a travel ban to the EU and financial restrictions.

Brussels said at the time that the measures were imposed "in relation to actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

According to the published documents, 51-year-old Navka, who was born in what was then Soviet Ukraine and holds Russian citizenship, is challenging the legality of the sanctions. In the claim, she claims that the grounds for her inclusion in the sanctions list were not properly stated, that errors were made in the legal and factual assessment of the case, and that the EU has not proven a sufficient connection between her and the objectives of the sanctions regime.

In addition to the lifting of the restrictions, Navka is also claiming compensation from the Council of the European Union for material damage, damage to reputation and other non-material damage totaling just over 2 million euros.

Another official EU database shows that Ekaterina Ignatova, wife of the head of the state defense-industrial corporation "Rostec" Sergey Chemezov, has also initiated legal proceedings to lift the sanctions imposed on her by the European Union.