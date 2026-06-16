Karakachanov: We are moving towards the Ukraine-Russia scenario, I see these symptoms in the relations between Bulgaria and the RSM

In a country, and a neighboring one, where they are the same as us - in terms of language, history and culture, the governments there have been cultivating hatred for years. Yesterday's action in North Macedonia is not the first time. Months ago, the windows of the embassy were broken, a Bulgarian club was smashed, etc. There are more than one or two cases of beatings of Bulgarians. This policy, which has been carried out for decades in Skopje, leads to such excesses. Even the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is quite mild. This was stated to bTV by Krasimir Karakachanov, leader of VMRO, after the arson of Bulgarian diplomatic cars in Skopje, quoted by novini.bg.

He specified that the cars were parked by the entrance to the embassy and were the cars of the military attaché and our trade representative: “The sad thing is that this is not an incident, this is a direct provocation and attack against Bulgaria.“

“What the media in Macedonia and commentators on the Internet are saying is direct incitement of hatred - “Well done, that's how the Tatars are“, “They did it themselves“, etc. While their textbooks say that the Bulgarians are Tatars, barbarians, we cannot expect other events in Skopje. The RSM is trying, by falsifying history, to create incidents and tension. The new government of Mickoski does not like the history to be unraveled. Bulgaria must strengthen its position. We do not have a position“, he is categorical.

He believes that tomorrow the parliament should come out with a joint declaration condemning this act of terrorism, and also that Bulgaria must clearly intervene before our partners in NATO and the EU.

„If they are cunning, they will recognize us as a minority, we let them into the EU and they start creating problems for Bulgaria from within. It is not enough for them to kneel only on the topic of recognizing Bulgarians in the Constitution. Neither we nor the EU are interested in a country with an openly hostile policy towards its neighbor entering the Union. You are introducing a Trojan horse into the EU, which is tottering due to economic and ideological problems. We must be more categorical and explain to our partners in Brussels that they cannot be on two chairs. We are moving towards the Ukraine-Russia scenario, I see these symptoms in the Bulgaria-RSM relations, Karakachanov predicts.

“The rulers in both Russia and Ukraine do not see the point in stopping the war here. Sanctions do not lead to anything. The dissatisfaction in Russia is more than the lack of radical measures – when you are stronger and bigger, there is no way you can agree to surrender. Public opinion will pressure Putin to take more radical measures“, is the opinion of the leader of the VMRO.

Regarding the hopes for peace between the US and Iran, he stressed: “The US hegemony has decreased. This agreement shows more of a diplomatic victory for Iran, not the US.“