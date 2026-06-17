G7 countries welcome US-Iran agreements

The G7 countries support the agreements between the US and Iran and stand ready to facilitate their implementation. This was stated in a joint statement on geopolitical issues issued by the G7 leaders, who are meeting in France.

“We see the breakthrough and the opportunity that now exist in the Middle East“, the statement said. “We welcome the announcement of the agreements between the US and Iran, reached under the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and with the support of the intermediary countries, which provide a historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to address the threats posed by its actions in the region and the development of ballistic missiles“, the statement added. “We support the agreements and stand ready to contribute to their implementation.“

According to the document, the parties “strongly support“ the development of a “comprehensive diplomatic agreement that would follow the memorandum of understanding“ between the United States and Iran and could “ensure peace and security throughout the region“. “We emphasize the need for these negotiations to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond, and to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons“, the statement noted. “We agree that the participation of regional and international partners, including the IAEA, would facilitate these negotiations.“

The document emphasizes the support of the G7 countries for “an immediate ceasefire“ in Lebanon, the country's efforts to disarm the Shiite Hezbollah forces and "protect Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty with appropriate international security guarantees."

Representatives of the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, confirmed an agreement reached between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. The signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Geneva. According to Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The United States announced that it was ending its naval blockade of Iran on June 15, along with an immediate and final cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The United States and Israel began the war against Iran on February 28.