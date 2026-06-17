Day of mourning in Kharkiv after the death of five firefighters in the Russian double strike

The city of Kharkiv was attacked again by Russian drones tonight. One of them fell in close proximity to a multi-storey residential building, Channel 24 reported.

It has been confirmed that four civilians have been injured, including a 68-year-old man who is hospitalized.

Today, June 17, has been declared an official day of mourning in Kharkiv, TSN reported. Flags throughout the city are lowered to half-mast in memory of the five rescuers from the State Emergency Service (DSNS). They died yesterday in a Russian “double strike” (double explosion in the same place) while clearing debris and extinguishing fires.

Throughout the night, Russian drones have been crossing the country's airspace, entering through the northern, southern and eastern borders of Ukraine. Electronic warfare jamming systems and mobile fire groups have been actively working to intercept them.

The investigation into the extensive damage in Slovyansk caused yesterday continues. The prosecutor's office confirmed that three civilians were killed and over 100 residential buildings were seriously damaged as a result of Russian artillery and airstrikes.

Yesterday, an airstrike in the town of Chuguev, Kharkiv region, killed three people (two men aged 50 and 70, and a 70-year-old woman), and rescue services continue to extinguish large fires.

Zaporozhye was subjected to a wave of dozens of Shahed drones targeting residential areas. One person was confirmed dead in his car, and at least seven others were injured.

Major fires broke out in a three-story apartment building and a shopping mall, and the Zaporizhia National University building was severely damaged.

In the Kherson region, massive drone attacks on populated areas were recorded, killing two civilians and injuring 16 others.

Russian drones attacked civilians in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were reported dead, including an 87-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son.

The attacks come amid increased international pressure and the G7 leaders' meeting in France, where new sanctions are being agreed on against Russia's military-industrial complex and shadowy oil fleet.