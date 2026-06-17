Ukrainian drones again flew over Moscow, a total of 12 were shot down

This morning, a new large-scale wave of Ukrainian drone attacks against several Russian regions was recorded. The main target of the strikes was the Russian capital, reports ura.news.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin officially announced that the air defense forces (AVO) had intercepted and shot down a total of 12 Ukrainian drones flying in the direction of the Russian capital.

The first group of 10 drones was destroyed in the early hours (around 03:00 Moscow and Bulgarian time), and two more UAVs were shot down about two hours later. Due to the air threat, Moscow's major airports "Vnukovo" and “Domodedovo“ introduced temporary restrictions on flights at night and switched to the “by agreement“ mode of operation.

According to initial statements by the city authorities, no serious damage to infrastructure or civilian casualties were recorded in the incidents in the Moscow region.

Yesterday's successful Ukrainian attack led to a serious fire and shutdown of capacity at the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya.

The Russian military department reported that in total, during the night, the air defense systems on duty destroyed at least 40 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.

In addition to the Moscow region, drones were intercepted in the sky over a total of nine Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.