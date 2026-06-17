New Israeli strikes kill four in southern Lebanon

New Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory over the past 24 hours and the night of June 17 have killed at least four people.

Israeli forces have used drones targeting moving vehicles in southern Lebanon. The strikes were concentrated in the Nabatieh region.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), two vehicles were hit in the village of Mayfadun, and a third vehicle was attacked in the village of Shoukin.

In Mayfadun, the Israeli army carried out a so-called “double strike” – The first car was hit by a second attack as people gathered at the scene to help, increasing the death toll. Four people were confirmed dead. One of them was the driver of the car that was hit. An unspecified number of people were injured and were being treated in local hospitals.

Villages in southern Lebanon remain deserted, with streets empty due to the constant fear of new airstrikes.

The Israeli army said the attacks were in response to rockets fired by the Hezbollah group against Israeli positions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier made it clear that Israeli forces intend to remain in the buffer zones of southern Lebanon indefinitely to clear them of terrorist infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Israel has violated the ceasefire in Lebanon more than 80 times since the conclusion of the interim agreement with the United States. The Iranian military officially threatened Israel with a “firm response“ if the airstrikes do not stop immediately.

President Donald Trump criticized Netanyahu's actions, saying that the Israeli prime minister should act “more responsibly“ in Lebanon so as not to compromise the finalization of the peace treaty between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland.