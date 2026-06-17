US Senate blocks resolution to end war with Iran for ninth time

The US Senate has blocked a resolution introduced by Democrats for the ninth time in a row to end the war with Iran until Congress authorizes it, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The vote came after a framework agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at establishing a lasting peace was announced earlier this week. US Vice President J.D. Vance said the agreement was signed on Sunday "digitally" and pointed out that no funds for Tehran were unblocked.

The official text, however, was not published by either the White House or Iran. Not many details about the document were released.

The Senate voted 48-47 to block the resolution, which calls for an end to the war under the War Powers Act. Under the law, the White House has 60 days to seek congressional approval for military action taken by the president. However, the Trump administration says that military action in Iran has been suspended since April 8.

Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted with most Democrats in favor of the resolution. Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against. Five senators abstained.

Democrats, as well as some of Trump's Republican allies, have called on the White House to provide specific details about the framework agreement between Washington and Tehran. A number of Democratic Party representatives expressed dissatisfaction with being kept in the dark about the contents of the document.

A formal ceremony to conclude the agreement between Washington and Tehran is expected to be held in Switzerland on Friday.