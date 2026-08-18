Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine is working on new prisoner exchanges with Russia

Ukraine is working on new prisoner exchanges with Russia, Ukrinform reported, citing a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his traditional video address to the nation tonight, BTA reports.

"We are working with the relevant team to ensure new prisoner exchanges," Zelensky said, adding that he hopes the efforts will bear fruit.

Ukrinform recalls that the last exchange so far was on June 26, when 160 Ukrainian servicemen who had been in Russian captivity since the start of the war in 2022 were released freedom.

In his video address, Zelensky also announced that he had approved his first five senior military appointments in the army after discussions with military commanders and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, Mykhailo Drapati.

"It is very important that experienced commanders are given greater opportunities for action. There will be decisions at the level of units and troop groups. I approved the first series of appointments, which I discussed with Mykhailo Drapati. Five decisions have already been made, more will be made," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrinform also reported a specific appointment by decree of the Ukrainian president - of Yuriy Pogrybny to the post of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.