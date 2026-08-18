A Ukrainian drone hit a warehouse of Russia's largest online trading company "Wildberries", located near the capital Moscow, Reuters reported, citing a post on the Telegram app by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, BTA reports.

The head of the local government added that a fire broke out, which was extinguished.

The drones also caused damage to buildings, including houses, apartment buildings, shops and power plants, Vorobyov said.

According to reports received at least three people have been injured so far.

At the same time, the attack on the Moscow region last night was the largest in two years, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to his information, from last night until 5:00 this morning local time (also Bulgarian), Ukrainian forces directed 620 drones against the capital and the region, 180 of which were destroyed.

"Emergency services are working at the sites of fallen debris," the mayor noted on his official channel in the "Max" application, quoted by TASS.

Until now, the most massive Ukrainian attack on Moscow and the region was on the night of August 15-16 this year - then 600 drones flew towards the capital, 201 of which were shot down.