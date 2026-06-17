Lebanese PM to discuss G7 Lebanon implementation with Macron

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris tomorrow, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Lebanese government and diplomatic sources, BTA reports.

The talks will take place a day after G7 leaders expressed support for Lebanon in a joint declaration adopted during the Evian summit in France.

In the document, the leaders of the seven leading economies, including the United States, support the Lebanese authorities' efforts to disarm “Hezbollah“, establish state control over weapons, and protect the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. According to the declaration, these goals must be achieved through a lasting and immediate ceasefire, supported by appropriate international security guarantees.

According to a diplomatic source from the G-7, the main topic of the meeting between Macron and Salam will be the practical implementation of what was agreed in the group's communiqué. According to the same source, the common position of the leaders, including US President Donald Trump, represents a clear message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end military operations in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Prime Minister's visit to France comes after the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war that began in late February following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Since the announcement of the agreement, Iran has repeatedly insisted that it also include an end to military operations in Lebanon, where Israel claims to be striking targets linked to the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces carried out new strikes in southern Lebanon this morning. A day earlier, the Iranian military warned of a "firm response" if the attacks continued.

Bilateral talks between Lebanon and Israel are also expected to resume in Washington on Monday. France will not participate in this diplomatic process.